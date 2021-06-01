Del. Chancery Keeps Alive Suit Over Tilray's PE Insider Deals

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Minority stockholders of Canadian cannabis venture Tilray Inc. on Monday beat arguments for dismissal of a suit accusing controlling investors and three company directors of lining up a merger that unfairly tilted benefits toward the company's private equity founders. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's 46-page decision moved toward discovery and possible trial two breach of fiduciary duty counts — one against private equity Privateer Holdings and its three principals and a second against three Tilray directors — including one of the three Privateer founders. At issue are derivative claims that Privateer's principals founded Tilray in 2013, took it public in 2018 for...

