Union Dodges Suit Saying It Didn't Help NJ Utility Worker

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A utility workers' union does not need to face a member's lawsuit alleging it inadequately represented her during a dispute with her employer over medical accommodations, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the worker did not support her claims. U.S. District Judge William Martini said former Public Service Electric and Gas employee Amanda Ellis did not explain how Utility Workers Union of America Local 601 failed to represent her beyond merely saying so, and did not even identify a law that could give her relief. "The complaint offers no supporting factual allegations beyond this statement, nor does it identify...

