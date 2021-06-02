Fight On Tap Over $4M Fee Firms Seek In CytoDyn Suit Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- As a Delaware vice chancellor is set to consider a proposed stockholder suit settlement that will require five directors of life sciences venture CytoDyn Inc. to forfeit certain awards, three firms have come under fire for seeking $4.1 million in fees for their work on the case. In a letter to Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. on Tuesday, attorney Mark Richardson of Labaton Sucharow LLP argued that a special litigation committee set up by CytoDyn's board is being unreasonable in proposing that the firms representing shareholders only receive $1 million in attorney fees and expenses. In the letter, Richardson told...

