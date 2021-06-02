Adviser Takes Plea Deal In $3M Scheme, Faces SEC Action

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based investment adviser has pled guilty to federal criminal charges in a nearly $3 million scheme to defraud investors, taking a deal with prosecutors that requires up to 7½ years in prison, restitution and a fine, according to authorities and federal court filings. James Couture also faces a parallel action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In the criminal case, Couture was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in a criminal information in Boston federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. Couture waived indictment and pled...

