New Copyright Cases Saw Big Dip In 2020

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The pace of new copyright lawsuits dropped by nearly 20% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ground the economy to a halt and a so-called copyright troll suddenly retreated, according to a new report from legal analytics firm Lex Machina. The total number of new copyright cases increased each year from 2013 to 2019, amounting to a cumulative 45% increase over that time, but that number dropped 19% in 2020, according to Lex Machina's Copyright and Trademark Litigation Report 2021. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1622583336043'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='327px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js';...

