Del. Justices Revamp Admin Subpoena Rules In Escheat Case

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has given Delaware's finance agency a second chance to demand years of AT&T Inc. records on unclaimed rebates and payouts, in a precedential cleanup opinion that aligned state administrative subpoena enforcement rules with the federal government's. Writing for a three-judge panel, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. found that Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster "did not err" when he quashed in July 2020 a Department of Finance subpoena issued as part of a long-running probe of unclaimed AT&T assets potentially subject to state abandoned property, or "escheat," sweep-ups. "When the court has questions about the appropriateness of a...

