Feds Want Quick Win In NM Contamination Cleanup Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The government is seeking an early win in its suit over a hazardous waste remediation permit New Mexico issued to Cannon Air Force Base, arguing that the range of substances the license covers exceeded the state's authority. The Biden administration filed a memorandum Tuesday defending its position that the New Mexico Environment Department acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it issued a permit authorizing Cannon to clean up substances not listed in the Environmental Protection Agency's Resource Conservation and Recovery Act regulations. "The permit's definition of 'hazardous waste' for the purposes of corrective action improperly adopts the [Hazardous Waste Act's] broader statutory...

