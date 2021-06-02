Auto Parts Mogul Must Pay Chase Agent $127M

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Detroit has ruled that an auto parts manufacturer accused of failing to make good on a credit agreement must pay more than $127 million and sign over a pair of promissory notes worth $150 million to an administrative agent for JPMorgan Chase Bank, in connection with a complex dispute that spans more than a decade. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson found that defendant Larry J. Winget must pay Alter Domus LLC nearly $105 million, a sum equal to cash distributions Winget collected in connection with an alleged scheme to hide funds from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS