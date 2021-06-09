Bluegreen Dodges Timeshare Exit Co.'s False Ad Claims

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a timeshare exit company's counterclaims against Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. after raising questions about standing to bring false advertising and deceptive trade practice claims in Bluegreen's suit accusing the company of running a scam. Following a Zoom hearing, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom granted Bluegreen's motion to dismiss Timeshare Termination Team LLC's counterclaims against the timeshare company but gave TTT a chance to amend the complaint to fix potential problems of standing and vagueness with regard to its false advertising, deceptive trade practice and tortious interference counterclaims. At the hearing, Judge Bloom said TTT...

