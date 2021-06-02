Ex-Bank Chief Gets 5½ Years In German Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 10:33 AM BST) -- A court in the German city of Bonn has handed down a 5½-year prison sentence to a former bank chief convicted on five counts of tax evasion in a so-called cum-ex fraud case involving manipulated dividend payouts. A former bank employee convicted on five counts of tax evasion has been sentenced to prison at a court in the German city of Bonn, pictured. (iStock) A spokesperson for the German private bank M.M. Warburg & Co. confirmed German media reports that he was a former employee of the lender, saying that he was a chief representative of the bank and responsible for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS