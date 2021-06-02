Kuwaiti Co. To Put Up £4M In Aston Martin Share Fight

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 3:33 PM BST) -- A London Judge on Wednesday ordered a Kuwaiti investment manager to deposit £4 million ($5.7 million) to continue its dispute against an engineering tycoon over the ownership of a stake in Aston Martin, saying the company has not shed light on its finances. High Court Judge Adam Johnson granted an application by Najeeb Al-Humaidhi and three of his companies forcing Adeem Investment Holding Company KSCH to post the cash, which will be held by the court in case it loses, due to the volatility in the sports car manufacturers' shares. An injunction granted in April prevents Al-Humaidhi from disposing of any of...

