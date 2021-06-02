Rogue Debt Collector Closed Over Insolvency Breaches

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- A debt collection company has been shuttered after violating insolvency law by making unsolicited approaches to creditors, a government agency said on Wednesday. District Judge Brian Watson ordered Global Investigations and Recoveries Ltd. to be wound up on May 17, following a hearing at the High Court, the Insolvency Service said. The Nottingham, central England-based company was found to have traded with a lack of transparency and "commercial probity," the Insolvency Service said. The court heard during the proceedings how the company got in touch with businesses that were owed money from insolvent firms and offered to help them recover their...

