Pharma Execs Can't Bolster PwC Row Over Tax Bill

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- A London court has prevented three pharmaceutical executives from expanding their bid to force PwC to pick up their tax bill after the audit firm's tax scheme came under attack by HM Revenue and Customs, ruling on Wednesday that new allegations cannot be added. Lesley Anderson QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, upheld findings that barred the men from bolstering their lawsuit against PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Landwell, a former law firm, in connection with a failed tax plan. HMRC hit the men with a hefty tax bill after their companies paid out £24 million ($34 million) in bonuses...

