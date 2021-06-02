Wachtell, Skadden Guide MorphoSys' $1.7B Cancer Co. Buy

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Cancer and autoimmune disease-focused MorphoSys AG announced Wednesday that it plans to buy cancer research company Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a $1.7 billion deal guided by Skadden and Wachtell Lipton. A MorphoSys subsidiary will pay $34 per outstanding Constellation share for an equity value of $1.7 billion, the company said in a statement. To fund the deal, MorphoSys plans to enter into an agreement with pharmaceutical licensing company Royalty Pharma, in which Royalty Pharma will pay MorphoSys an initial $1.425 billion in exchange for certain royalties. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, pending approvals. Skadden Arps...

