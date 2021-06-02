3 Firms Guide $1.6B Etsy Deal For British Fashion Marketplace

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Etsy said Wednesday it's buying British online fashion marketplace Depop for about $1.63 billion in a deal led by Fenwick & West, Allen & Overy and Weil. New York-based Etsy Inc.'s deal for London-headquartered Depop will give it the 10th most visited shopping place for Generation Z consumers — the age demographic following Millennials — in the United States and one that had $650 million in gross merchandise sales in 2020, according to a joint statement. "Depop is a vibrant, two-sided marketplace with a passionate community, a highly-differentiated offering of unique items, and we believe significant potential to further scale," Etsy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS