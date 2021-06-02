Skadden, Kirkland Steer Southwestern's $2.7B Energy Co. Buy

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company Southwestern Energy said Wednesday that it plans to buy northern Louisiana-focused gas producer Indigo Natural Resources through a $2.7 billion deal steered by Skadden and Kirkland & Ellis. Southwestern Energy Co. plans to finance the deal with 339 million shares of its common stock valued at $1.6 billion, according to the announcement, as well as $400 million in cash. The company will also take on $700 million of Indigo's senior notes, due in 2029. The deal is expected to close late this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is representing Southwestern, the...

