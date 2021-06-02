Goodwin-Led TA Associates Notches $12.5B For 14th PE Fund

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT) -- TA Associates, guided by Goodwin Procter, said Wednesday that it clinched its latest private equity fund with $12.5 billion in capital contributions, with plans to invest in middle-market entities in areas like technology and health care. The fund from Boston-headquartered TA Associates, billed as TA XIV, surpassed its original target of $10.5 billion before closing at the $12.5 billion hard cap in roughly six months of fundraising, according to a statement. Ajit Nedungadi, CEO of TA Associates, said in the press release that "this successful fundraise is an exciting milestone that reflects investor confidence in our core investment strategy." "We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS