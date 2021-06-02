EEOC Wants Copies Of Psych Tests Used At Yale Hospital

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has urged a Connecticut federal judge to order Yale New Haven Hospital to cough up psychological exams it's accused of forcing on older medical practitioners, saying the tests were central to its age bias case. In a Tuesday motion to compel, the agency argued that the Yale University affiliate wrongly asserted "peer review privilege," which keeps medical professionals' evaluations of their peers confidential, in response to 31 of the EEOC's 40 January discovery requests, including the tests. The agency said generalized descriptions of the test questions weren't enough to satisfy its request. Instead, it's seeking...

