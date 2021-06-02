UK Residential REIT Aims To Raise $213M With IPO

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- UK Residential REIT is planning to raise £150 million ($212.6 million) in an upcoming London initial public offering, according to an announcement from the real estate investment trust on Wednesday. The firm said it plans to use proceeds to buy a £145 million "seed portfolio," and the REIT noted it would start to generate income following the purchase of the properties in that portfolio. The firm said Wednesday it also has eyes on an additional £440 million worth of purchases beyond the seed portfolio and expects to make investments in some or all of those additional properties within the coming 12...

