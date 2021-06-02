Centennial Ends Bid For $10M In Failed Saltwater Well Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Centennial Resource Development unit told a Texas state court it has settled a dispute with a Houston-based water management company over $10 million in escrow funds from a busted $150 million saltwater disposal well deal. Centennial Resource Production LLC and WaterBridge Texas Midstream LLC filed a joint motion for dismissal in Harris County District Court on May 27, which was approved by a judge Tuesday, permanently dismissing breach of contract claims the two companies had lodged against each other last year. The details of the settlement weren't included in the filing. Counsel for Centennial declined to comment Wednesday and counsel...

