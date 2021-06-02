NJ Hospitals Merger Met With 'Jaundiced Eyes' In FTC Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Criticism of "flowery" language by the hospitals and skepticism of whether past mergers ever passed cost savings onto insurers helped define a New Jersey federal judge's approach Wednesday to closing arguments in a Federal Trade Commission challenge to a proposed deal between two Bergen County health care systems. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez seemed to reserve his most pointed questions for Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and its would-be acquisition target, Englewood Healthcare Foundation. The FTC says that the two providers are important rivals for health care in Bergen County and the loss of their head-to-head competition will drive up costs...

