Insurer Sues To Avoid Wing Restaurants' BIPA Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Society Insurance has brought owners of Wingstop restaurants to Illinois federal court, seeking a declaration that it is not on the hook for an underlying employee proposed class action alleging violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act. Society said Tuesday that it has no duty to defend or indemnify LNN Inc., MNN Inc. and Wing Brothers Inc. in the underlying BIPA suit because the policy's employment liability, confidential information and privacy rights exclusions bar coverage. The restaurant operators own multiple Wingstop restaurants in Illinois and held several primary and umbrella business owner liability policies with Society, according to the complaint. Last December,...

