Australian Mining Co. Launches Arbitration Against Cameroon

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Sundance Resources has kicked off an international arbitration against Cameroon over its refusal to implement a permit for the Australian mining company's flagship iron ore project, two months after initiating an $8.8 billion arbitration against the Republic of Congo for revoking a permit for the same project. The dispute over the development of iron ore deposits at the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project concerns Cameroon's failure to implement an exploitation permit that was initially awarded in 2010 to Sundance Resources Ltd.'s subsidiary, Cam Iron S.A., the company said Wednesday. Sundance claims that the West African country has wrongfully refused to honor their...

