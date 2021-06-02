Pa. Fertility Center Hit With Data Breach Class Action

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area fertility treatment practice has been hit with a proposed class action in Pennsylvania state court over a data breach last year that purportedly affected the personal information of more than 37,000 patients and placed them at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Sincera Reproductive Medicine's allegedly shoddy data security practices enabled hackers to have unlimited access to patient information on its networks for nearly five weeks, including names, social security numbers and medical records, according to the complaint filed Tuesday by plaintiffs Simona Opris, Adrian Adam and Britney Richardson. "Plaintiffs and class members are now at a significantly...

