BofA Must Reopen Calif. Benefit Recipients' Fraud Claims

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered Bank of America to reopen and investigate suspicious activity claims filed by California unemployment benefits recipients who have been summarily frozen out of their accounts amid a surge of pandemic-related fraud. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday in accordance with an agreement negotiated and signed by both parties, outlining the terms of immediate relief for a class of California benefits recipients who accuse the bank of failing to protect them from unauthorized activity. As California's unemployment benefits administrator, Bank of America issued over 8.2 million prepaid debit cards during the height...

