NLRB Official Says Appeal Won't Block Vote To Oust Union

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Western New York scrap metal company may vote on whether to decertify their union, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, saying the company's pending appeal of related unfair labor practice charges does not require delaying the election. In a decision issued on Tuesday, NLRB Buffalo office regional director Paul Murphy ordered an election in which Wendt Corp. workers will vote on whether to continue being represented by Iron Workers Shopmen's Local 576. Murphy said the challenge Wendt has filed to a board ruling against it in July does not justify pausing the election under the NLRB's...

