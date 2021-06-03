Castex Energy Inks Deal With W&T To Offload Ch. 11 Costs

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Castex Energy has agreed to sell its interests in an onshore drilling well to W&T Offshore in exchange for the absorption of the well's plugging and abandonment obligations, according to a motion for approval filed in Texas Bankruptcy Court. Castex Energy 2005 Holdco LLC urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur on Wednesday to greenlight the deal, seeking to avoid a fight over Chapter 11 plan confirmation for abandoning an oil well operated by W&T Offshore Inc. According to Castex, the deal transfers all of its interests in the onshore well at the High Island Oilfield in...

