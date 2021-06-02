11th Circ. Won't Lift Stem Cell Clinic Ban

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday refused to lift a lower court's order barring a Florida clinic from providing a stem cell procedure touted as a treatment for a variety of illnesses, finding that the treatment is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a drug. The unanimous panel said in a published opinion that the treatment offered by the US Stem Cell Clinic involves taking fat tissue from patients, isolating what are called stromal vascular fraction cells and implanting the cells back into the patients. Because of this process and its marketing, the treatment isn't exempt from FDA regulations...

