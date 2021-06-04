Littler Adds Shareholder With 'Deep Roots' In Fresno

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Management-side employment powerhouse Littler Mendelson PC has hired from Raimondo & Associates a shareholder with expertise representing Hispanic-owned businesses and farm labor contractors. Gerardo V. Hernandez joins nearly a dozen attorneys at Littler's Fresno, California, outpost. As he was finishing up law school, his parents — immigrants who own a grocery market in the central California city — hired an attorney named Anthony Raimondo, then at McCormick Barstow LLP. The two got to know each other and Hernandez followed Raimondo to McCormick, Hernandez explained. When Raimondo started his own firm, Raimondo & Associates, Hernandez headed there too and stayed for about...

