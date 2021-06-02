Cooley, Baker Botts Help Yieldstreet Nab $100M Series C

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Yieldstreet said Wednesday it had raised $100 million in a Series C investment round guided by Cooley LLP and Baker Botts LLP that will go toward bolstering its investment platform for alternative assets. New York-headquartered Yieldstreet said the money would go toward attracting new users, developing new investment products and exploring opportunities for acquisitions and international growth. Yieldstreet gives retail investors access to alternative asset classes such as art, real estate, legal finance and aviation, according to its website. Roughly $1.6 billion has been invested on its platform, its website says. Yieldstreet's founder and CEO, Milind Mehere, highlighted shifting investor demographics and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS