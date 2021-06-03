Suspended Florida Doc Can't Get Files From Hospital

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court won't let a suspended surgeon compel South Broward Hospital District to produce documents from a committee that decided to uphold his suspension, saying those documents have complete immunity to discovery under Florida law. The panel granted a petition from South Broward on Wednesday, overturning the trial court's decision that would have allowed David M. Feldbaum to receive the documents in his suit over the suspension. According to court documents, South Broward suspended Feldbaum from his practicing privileges at four of its hospitals, to prevent "an immediate threat to the well-being of patients and employees." Feldbaum attended a...

