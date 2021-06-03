Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McKesson, Fla. Pharmacy Chain Settle $7M Contract Row

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Texas-based pharmaceutical supplier McKesson Corp. has settled its $7 million contract dispute with a chain of Florida pharmacies, ending 13 related cases for an undisclosed amount.

Mediator Gregory P. Holder reported Wednesday that McKesson had reached a full settlement with Benzer Pharmacy Holding LLC and its New York affiliate Benzer NY 1 LLC as well as members Alpesh and Manish Patel. The parties started negotiating Tuesday morning and reached a settlement Wednesday afternoon, Holder said in his report.

"All parties participated in good faith," he said.

McKesson and Benzer sought 95 days to implement their settlement before dismissing the cases with...

