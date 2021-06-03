Exxon Climate Case Sent Back To Connecticut State Court

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has sent back to state court a suit filed by the state alleging ExxonMobil Corp. hid the real costs and effects of fossil fuels, saying the complaint does not implicate federal law that would require a federal court to hear the case. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall said she was bound by the U.S. Supreme Court's well-pleaded complaint rule, which holds that the plaintiff is the "master of the claim," so the court can't reinterpret allegations that Exxon violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act to fall under federal common law...

