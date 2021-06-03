Texas Asks Court To Let It Enforce Smokable Hemp Ban

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Texas urged an appellate court panel Thursday to dissolve a temporary injunction prohibiting the state's health regulator from enforcing a ban on the production, processing and sale of smokable forms of hemp, arguing the challenged rule merely restated a statute in a digestible format. The Texas Department of State Health Services told a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin that the challenged rule was issued to explain clearly what the state Legislature meant when it passed a law prohibiting the manufacturing and processing of smokable hemp products and that it did not add prohibitions to the law....

