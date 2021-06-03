SD Gov. Undaunted After Judge Snuffs Fireworks Crusade

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem vowed to continue the fight after a federal judge denied her plea for fireworks-by-injunction at Mount Rushmore this July Fourth — and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe remains hunkered down for a long-haul fight for recognition of its constitutionally protected treaty rights to the Black Hills. In an order Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange said the state's case did not meet standards for the "extraordinary remedy" of injunctive relief, much less affirmative relief, and denied Noem's motion asking that the court mandate issuance of a fireworks permit after weighing economic losses against the risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS