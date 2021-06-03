Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Univ. May Have 'Rigged' Job For White Candidate, Court Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A jury might be able to find that Bridgewater State University "rigged" the hiring process for a Title IX investigator position to favor a less qualified white candidate, the First Circuit said Wednesday in resurrecting a rejected Black job applicant's discrimination suit.

In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, the panel undid a lower court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the public Massachusetts university. The appeals court said there are genuine questions about whether BSU violated Title VII by giving Brenda K. Taite different instructions than her white peer ahead of a 2015 job interview....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!