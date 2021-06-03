Univ. May Have 'Rigged' Job For White Candidate, Court Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A jury might be able to find that Bridgewater State University "rigged" the hiring process for a Title IX investigator position to favor a less qualified white candidate, the First Circuit said Wednesday in resurrecting a rejected Black job applicant's discrimination suit. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, the panel undid a lower court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the public Massachusetts university. The appeals court said there are genuine questions about whether BSU violated Title VII by giving Brenda K. Taite different instructions than her white peer ahead of a 2015 job interview....

