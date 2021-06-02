Paragon Balks At Paying US Trustee Fees On $90M Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Former debtor Paragon Offshore PLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that a $90 million settlement between its former parent company and a Chapter 11 litigation trust shouldn't trigger an obligation for Paragon to pay fees to the U.S. Trustee's Office. The oil rig company filed a response urging the court to deny the U.S. Trustee's Office request for the quarterly fees, which are statutory expenses charged on debtors' disbursements. Paragon said the bankruptcy watchdog isn't entitled to payments based on former parent Noble PLC's settlement because the money from that deal is going straight to the litigation trust set up...

