Crypto Owner Says T-Mobile's Lax Security Led To $20K Theft

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile's lax security measures enabled fraudsters to take over a customer's Coinbase account and drain it of $20,000 in cryptocurrency, the woman told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Sima Kesler says she lost the cryptocurrency due to an account takeover scheme that wouldn't have happened if the telecommunications giant had kept her information secure. The digital assets were worth about $20,000 at the time of the alleged theft but have since ballooned in value to over $65,000, according to the complaint. In early May, 71-year-old Kesler noticed that her phone had been disconnected, according to the complaint. Later that day, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS