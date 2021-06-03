Timber Scam Receiver Seeks $3M Following Butler Snow Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A federal receiver appointed in the wake of a massive timber industry scam in Mississippi is seeking more than $3 million in fees after reaching a multimillion-dollar settlement with Butler Snow LLP, which the receiver had accused of furthering the fraud. Citing the firm's "aggressive" defense of aiding-and-abetting and conspiracy claims and months of haggling to reach the $9.5 million deal, receiver Allyson Mills reminded a federal judge that he'd already "tentatively" approved a 33% contingency fee arrangement for her and her counsel. Mills' Wednesday fee application asks for $3,083,467 for the Butler-related work and $24,400 in related expenses. If approved,...

