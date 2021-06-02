Emergent Faces Investor Suit Over Destroyed COVID Vaccines

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Emergent Biosolutions and its top executives were hit with a proposed class action Wednesday brought by an investor alleging misrepresentations and omissions concerning quality control problems at the company's facility in Maryland culminated in the destruction of up to 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Investor Stephen M. Weiss is looking to represent a class of investors harmed by the alleged misdeeds of the company's executives that caused the stock to plummet after the facility's problems were revealed, according to the suit filed in Maryland federal court. Emergent and its leaders made numerous misrepresentations and omissions in...

