Shook Hardy Expands To St. Louis With 10-Atty Enviro Team

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Kansas City, Missouri-based Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP is continuing its 2021 expansion wave, opening an office in St. Louis with the addition of a 10-attorney environmental and toxic tort litigation team from Capes Sokol, the firm announced Thursday. The St. Louis office consists of partners Drey Cooley, Lisa DeBord, Michael Cromwell, Adam Miller and Sue Werstak, of counsel Daniel Blakey and four associates. Werstak told Law360 she's been working with Shook Hardy attorneys since the start of her career and the close relationship the team has developed with the firm over the years was one of the main factors in...

