Molson Settles Trademark Fight Over 'Vizzy' Hard Seltzer

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co. has reached a settlement to end a trademark lawsuit that claimed its "Vizzy" line of hard seltzers infringed a Texas brewer's "Brizzy" brand — a deal that will actually see the plaintiff, not the defendant, stop selling its product. Six months after a federal appeals court refused to block Molson from selling Vizzy, a Texas federal judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement to end the case, which was filed in early 2020 by a company called Future Proof Brands LLC. Specific terms of the agreement were not publicly available, but a spokesman for Molson said...

