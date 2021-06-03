5 Firms Rep Health Care Biz Babylon's $4.2B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- British digital health care business Babylon said Thursday it was going public through a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global in a $4.2 billion deal guided by five law firms. London-based Babylon Holdings Ltd. said in a joint statement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. that the transaction will deliver $575 million in gross proceeds — $345 million from the special purpose acquisition vehicle and $230 million from a private placement. Proceeds from the deal will be used to continue growing the business organically as well as through strategic acquisitions, it said. Babylon is represented by Wilson Sonsini, Allen & Overy and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS