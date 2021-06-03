ECJ Urged To Largely Uphold €116M Disk Drive Cartel Fines

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An advocate general of Europe's top court came down largely on the side of the bloc's antitrust enforcer Thursday, backing its decision to whack eight optical disk drive suppliers with €116 million ($140 million) in fines for conspiring to rig bids for Dell and Hewlett-Packard's business. The nonbinding opinion says that the European Commission's methodology for calculating the fines was largely sound, and suggests rejecting the part of the appeal that argues the commission did a bad job coming up with the euro number. "[T]here is not, in my view, any obvious error of law in the judgments under appeal as...

