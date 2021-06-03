Analytics Biz Gong Hits $7.25B Valuation After Series E Round

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Business-to-business sales analytics company Gong said Thursday it had reached a $7.25 billion valuation as part of a Series E funding round that brought in $250 million. Gong uses artificial intelligence to help provide business-to-business sales organizations with data-based insights about customer interactions, according to its website. It counts companies such as social networking platform LinkedIn, payments company PayPal and communications platform Slack among its customers, its website says. The Series E round was led by private equity firm Franklin Templeton and included backing from existing investors such as Coatue, Salesforce Ventures and Sequoia, Thursday's announcement said. Including the latest funds, California-headquartered...

