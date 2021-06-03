2 Firms Guide Payment Processor For $9.5B Valuation In IPO

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Uruguay-based payments processor dLocal had a banner day for its Nasdaq debut Thursday as its stock price rose 54% and closed at more than $32 a share, valuing the company at nearly $9.5 billion following an upsized initial public offering guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Maples and Calder. DLocal Ltd. said in a statement Wednesday it raised about $93 million from its sale of roughly 4.4 million shares at $21 each, above its earlier estimated range of $16 to $18 apiece, while certain investors in the company sold 25 million of their shares. The underwriters have a 30-day...

