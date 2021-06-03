EU Prospectus Rules Allow Sophisticated Investors To Sue

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 6:32 PM BST) -- Europe's top court ruled on Thursday that sophisticated investors can sue companies under the bloc's prospectus rules if the information that they publish about their business ahead of offering securities is misleading. The European Court of Justice said that the Prospectus Directive allows institutional investors to bring an action for damages against an issuer that publishes a prospectus with false information. Under the directive, companies offering securities to the public or seeking admission on a regulated market must publish a prospectus document if they offer shares to retail investors. But issuers do not need to produce a prospectus — which includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS