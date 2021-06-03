Ind. Cement Co. Hit With $729K Penalty Over Air Issues

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A company that operates a cement manufacturing facility in Indiana agreed to pay a $729,000 penalty over "numerous, longstanding" alleged Clean Air Act issues and to invest in emissions-reducing facility improvements, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Lone Star Industries Inc., which is a subsidiary of Buzzi Unicem USA, was accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of violating the Clean Air Act at its Greencastle facility "from 2010 to the present." Among the issues is the opacity of the plant's particulate matter emissions, which is a measure of the amount of light blocked by those emissions. Prosecutors said the company's emissions rose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS