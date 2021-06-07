FisherBroyles Snags NY Tax Partner From Kelley Drye

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP continued its growth in New York, adding an ex-Kelley Drye tax partner with experience working with companies on a variety of international and domestic matters, the firm announced. Gregory McKenzie joined FisherBroyles last week after spending nearly 30 years with Kelley Drye. McKenzie told Law360 on Friday he chose to join the firm because he found its "Law Firm 2.0" model, which focuses heavily on technology and remote work, appealing. "I found that I really liked how the firm operates, and I was intrigued by the idea of being able to work from wherever I want...

