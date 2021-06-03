Biofuels Jostle To Get Renewable Credit For Powering EVs

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A looming fight over changes to the perennially contentious Renewable Fuel Standard will have ramifications for the Biden administration's push to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream and electrify the nation's transportation, with high stakes for diverse stakeholders from Tesla to environmental justice communities. Months into the new presidency, experts say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a chance to take action on relatively new renewable fuel types like biofuels that could feed the grid and help power EVs. Those fuel types — and the ability to apply the RFS beyond just gasoline and into the electricity market — were first...

